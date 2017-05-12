Budapest or Bust raises more than £3000 for Willen Hospice in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes musician Christopher Edwards has completed a yearlong challenge, Budapest or Bust, to raise funds to support the care provided by Willen Hospice.

Chris cycled 1,200 miles in memory of his late mother, Mairi Elizabeth-Rose Edwards who was cared for by Willen Hospice.

Chris arrived back safely after completing his epic challenge at the end of April, performing a gig at Heros Square Budapest.

His incredible journey raised more than £3000 to support the care provided by Willen Hospice.

To continue to support patients and their loved ones, Willen Hospice needs to raise £3.6 million every year – that works out at around £7 per minute.

Dawn Clark, fundraising manager at Willen Hospice said “Chris’s journey has been incredible right from the beginning. He has been an amazing supporter of the Hospice and we are very proud that he completed his amazing challenge.

“Big thank you and respect to Chris for his fantastic dedication, commitment and monies raised.”

To read more about Chris’s immense challenge, visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk/budapest-or-bust