Buggy brilliance at intu Milton Keynes in memory of two special little boys

intu Milton Keynes has launched a new fleet of super cool Fun Buggies for little folks, and two are extra special.

There are 10 brand new super cars lined up at the ‘filling station’ outside Debenhams and ready for mums, dads and grandparents to hire and whizz their little Hamiltons around the centre.

Each buggy has its own personalised number plate and two, H3NRY A and AIDAN9 have been named in support of local charity The Henry Allen Trust and Aiden Selleck who sadly lost his battle with cancer aged nine at the beginning of the year.

intu Milton Keynes ran a ‘name the buggy’ competition on its Facebook page for one buggy to be named and, due to the overwhelming requests from supporters of the Henry Allen Trust, the decision was made to name the winner H3NRY A.

Dawn Allen, the mother of Henry Allen, who sadly lost his battle with cancer in 2013, said: “Wow! Mark and I were thrilled that “H3NRY A” won the public vote and was chosen as a name for an intu fun buggy. We would like to thank everyone who voted and intu Milton Keynes from the bottom of our hearts as this is a wonderful way to remember Henry.”

The intu team also put their ideas forward for naming the buggies and during the competition, intu received an emotional private message from Aidan’s mum’s friend, Charlie, explaining of the heartache the family had recently gone through. When choosing the names for the number plates, Marketing Manager, Kirsty McGiff at intu Milton Keynes decided that AIDEN9 would be the perfect partner for H3NRYA and decided to name the second buggy in memory of Aiden.

Kirsty said: “Charlie’s message was so moving that we wanted to offer this small gesture for her friend and their family. Clare, Aiden’s mum, and Dawn have gone through and are going through extremely hard times but their enthusiasm and positively is inspiring. We hope these buggies offer a small reminder that their children are making hundreds of children each week very happy.”

Clare said: “We are very thankful that intu have personalised an AIDEN9 buggy. It was quite emotional to see his number plate and we will look forward to seeing it around intu. Aiden loved Formula One and go karting so we know he would have loved to see his car alongside Henry’s..”

The Henry Allen Trust was founded by Dawn and Mark Allen, in memory of their son Henry Allen back in 2014 and since then they have dedicated their time to helping families battling childhood cancer.

The Fun Buggies are now available for hire and cost £1 per hour (plus a refundable £20 deposit).

Visit the Customer Information Desk next to Debenhams for more information.