Building to start on 70 modular homes in Milton Keynes

Dozens of cheap modular houses are to be built on a city estate in a bid to ease the homelessness crisis.

MK Council’s partners Mears are to build 70 of the quick fix homes in Gurnards Avenue on Fishermead.

The council will then rent the homes from Mears on a 15-year lease.

The modular homes will save the council £460,303 a year in bills for temporary accommmodation for homeless people. Over the 15 years of the lease, the saving will be £6.9m.

Meanwhile the council, which is viewing the Fishermead scheme as a pilot project, is already looking at more possible sites for modular housing in MK.

Nigel Long, cabinet member for housing, said: “These 70 new modular homes are being provided through our partnership arrangement with the Mears Group and reflect the council’s commitment to both providing more temporary accommodation in Milton Keynes, but also the desire to reduce the weekly cost of temporary accommodation.”

Because the deal is to lease the properties for 15 years the weekly cost comes down from £314.23 per week to £196.50 per week for a two bed property, added Councillor Long.