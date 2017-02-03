Building work begins on £2m investment by childcare provider

Building work has begun on a two million pound investment by local childcare provider Kids Play at Knowlhill.

Under the umbrella name of ‘Childcare Hub’, plans include a completely new re-build of the existing nursery and pre-school setting, resulting in a state-of-the-art, purpose built childcare site which will provide modern nursery and pre-school facilities, all with access to gardens and age-appropriate equipment.

Kids Play’s Camp MK Activity Day Camps will run during the school holidays based in the new, on-site ‘Adventure Park’ as well as the provision of After School clubs, providing 360 wraparound care solutions for local parents and businesses.

On Wednesday, January 25, children from the nursery had the chance to see their new site being built.

Sharon Elliott, Childcare Director of Kids Play Childcare, said: “The new Childcare Hub is an amazing opportunity for us to put Kids Play’s core value of ‘Nature Based Play’ into practice.

“We have worked closely with the architects to ensure that all the indoor and outdoor spaces allow our children to embed nature into their everyday lives.

“The children will be able to handle animals, tend gardens and learn the value of growing and eating their own produce as well as exploring landscaped environments which allow them to develop an understanding of risk.”

Kids Play currently owns and operates the existing Knowlhill Day Nursery, based on the neighbouring site alongside another three Day Nurseries and Pre-Schools in Milton Keynes, as well as Breakfast, After School and holiday clubs across additional school sites in the county.