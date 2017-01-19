Burglars beat disabled victim with a hammer in Milton Keynes

A disabled man has told how burglars barged into his house and hit him in the face with a hammer before stealing more than £10,000 worth of jewellery.

The horror attack has left 51-year-old Keith Thomas too terrified to leave his Bletchley home.

“I just sit here in the dark trembling, scared they will come back,” he said.

The Friday the 13th nightmare began at 9pm, when Kevin was watching TV with his partner Donna Upton in their Western Road home.

“I was expecting my son to visit so left the front door unlocked for him,” said Kevin, who uses a mobility scooter and a walking frame.

“Suddenly I heard a noise and these two young men burst in, demanding money.

“I said I hadn’t got any, so one of them started hitting me at the side of my head with a hammer. He carried on hitting me until I fell to the floor.”

Donna tried to run for help, only to be grabbed by the crooks and thrown bodily on top of Kevin.

The burglars made off with 10 chunky and distinctive gold rings, all bought for Kevin by his late mother, and a thick gold chain.

“The jewellery is of huge sentimental value. My mum always vowed to give me a ring for every one of my fingers. I’m appealing for Citizen readers to help me get them back.”