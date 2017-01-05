Burglars hit the wrong note by stealing cellos from Milton Keynes home

Burglars who stole a professional musician’s £20,000 cello while she was sleeping will find it impossible to profit from their crime.

Dealers all over the UK are now on the look-out for people trying to dispose of the instrument, which would be instantly recognisable to anyone with musical knowledge.

Thieves broke into the Walnut Tree house of a member of the Symphonia Viva orchestra during the night.

They shunned mobile phones and laptops to take two cellos from the music room, as well as two Honda cars that were parked on the drive.

“We were asleep. My daughter heard a thump but though it was her father leaving early for work,” said the owner of the most- valuable cello.

Made by Karl Hepplewhite, its value is estimated to be between £15,000 and £20,000.

The crooks also made off with a cello belonging to her daughter, who plays in local bands and folk groups.

“That one is not so valuable, but it will still be difficult to sell on,” said the mum.“Cellos are very personal things and I am lost without mine. I’ve owned it for 18 years.”

She is appealing for the crooks to return the cellos or leave them somewhere they will be found.

“They will find them impossible to sell. Any dealer or musician would recognise them and call the police,” she said.

“My fear is that the burglars will just dump them or break them. I would hate to think of that.”