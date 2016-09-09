Bus fares to cost less for young people in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes Council has introduced cheaper bus travel for young people with a new four-weekly bus pass for under 19s in Milton Keynes.

The reduction in fares was introduced last Sunday with some concessionary fares to be revised as part of a six-month trial.

The revised fares include:

All in 1 MK card holders

MK residents only aged five to -19 years

> Single trip £1

> 10 trip ticket £10

> Weekly pass £8.50

> 4-weekly pass £27.00

Details on how to apply for an All in 1 card can be found on the council’s website:

www.milton-keynes.gov.uk

Alternatively pick up a leaflet in the reception area of the Civic Offices, Saxon Court, CMK, or any local library.

ENCTS pass holders

(English National Concessionary Travel Scheme)

Elderly Person (pass with blue stripe)

> Single trip £1

> Travel on buses within Milton Keynes from midnight until 9:29am Monday – Friday will cost just £1 per single journey ie early morning travel

Disabled Person (pass with yellow stripe)

• Single trip 50p (no change)

Councillor Liz Gifford, Cabinet member for transport said: “These reductions in fares are great news for young and older people who use the local bus service.”

“I would encourage anyone who is eligible for the discount travel cards from the Council to take advantage of these benefits during this trial period as they offer both great flexibility and potential savings.”