Bus shelter initiative launched to help homeless in Milton Keynes

A tour bus used by crews for pop stars Robbie Williams and Rod Stewart is to enjoy a new lease of life – supporting the city’s homeless.

The Bus Shelter MK charity – working in partnership with intu Milton Keynes – has already raised £10,000 to purchase the vehicle.

Now it needs to raise another £20,000 to make it a reality.

The bus will provide a warm, safe place for up to 16 people to sleep in, and a separate bathroom and laundry unit will be parked alongside.

Thomas Davis is the man behind the venture.

Having experienced homelessness himself, he says he is now determined to help others off the streets so that they can start over again, and build a better life.

“All that many homeless people want is a chance to turn their life around and build a better future,” he said.

“It’s hard to find a job when you don’t have the right advice, professional support or even a postal address – the Bus Shelter MK will provide all of this.

“Sleep is just the beginning,” he promised. Unlike other limited facilities locally, the bus will also be able to cater for rough sleepers’ pet dogs as necessary.

“We are putting together a programme of events in the centre to help raise funds for The Bus Shelter MK but we really need the support of our MK community to get this project off the ground,” said intu’s general manager Shelley Peppard.

“This is a fantastic initiative that will tackle the issue head on and most importantly, give people a brighter future.”

To find out more about the project visit thebussheltermk on Facebook.

> In 2016, three people tragically died while sleeping on the streets in Milton Keynes. The Bus Shelter will offer safe accommodation for 16 people.

> The bus will be fully operational, all day,e very day, ensuring those in need have access to help, support and warmth whenever they need it.

> The charity behind the fundraising venture has already raised £10,000 to make the bus a reality, but they need to raise £20,000 more.