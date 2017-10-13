Bedford-based falconry school scoops gong in Center Parcs awards at Woburn Forest

Center Parcs held its seventh annual Supplier Awards at Center Parcs Woburn Forest, recognising and celebrating the very best of over 2,000 suppliers.

The event was the biggest yet, with 220 nominations submitted across the 13 categories and 103 attendees gathered to celebrate the awards.

Categories included the best local suppliers for each of the five Center Parcs villages and awards for suppliers across key areas of the business, from food and beverage to retail, leisure, housekeeping and technical services.

And Bedford-based The English School of Falconry won the award for Local Supplier of Woburn Forest.

Raj Singh-Dehal, HR & Commercial Services Director said: “We do not just see our suppliers as suppliers, we see them as long term partners who support us every day of the year, through thick and thin. Our suppliers range from local companies, to SMEs to multi-billion turnover multi-national conglomerates and everything in between. The Supplier Awards 2017 was the biggest and best ceremony yet and saw our outstanding suppliers come together, allowing us to say a special thank you.”

The top award of the ceremony went to Molson Coors Brewing Company, who won the overall title of Supplier of the Year. Molson Coors have worked as the beer supplier to Center Parcs for over a year now and have forged strong and robust relationships with the teams on villages.

Martyn Smith, Head of Procurement said: “Molson Coors Brewing Company have provided excellent training, brilliant support and both fast and effective communication to Center Parcs villages this year. The range of products they offer has had a hugely positive impact for our guests, with guest service scores improving as a result. They particularly impressed us when over 80 technicians changed 300 beer pumps overnight in a 12 hour period across all villages, with no technical issues. “

Full list of winners:

Delivering Excellent Service – Food & Beverage and Retail

Molson Coors Brewing Company

Delivering Excellent Service – Leisure

Cromartie Hobbycraft Limited

Delivering Excellent Service – Housekeeping

British Heart Foundation

Delivering Excellent Service – Technical Services

Airwave Europe Limited

Delivering Excellent Service – Head Office

Creative Marketing Services

Delivering Excellent Service – Sustainability Initiative

Future Biogas Limited

Mills & Reeve LLP

Delivering Excellent Service – Local Supplier Sherwood Forest

General Services Mansfield Limited

Delivering Excellent Service – Local Supplier Elveden Forest

Alton Wahlberg

Delivering Excellent Service – Local Supplier Whinfell Forest

Compass Services Group

Delivering Excellent Service – Local Supplier Longleat Forest

Longleat Scuba

Delivering Excellent Service – Local Supplier Woburn Forest

The English School of Falconry

Delivering Excellent Service – Outstanding Individual

Parvinder Sandhu of Stoneseed IT

Supplier of the Year

Molson Coors Brewing Company