Construction work begins on new homes development in Milton Keynes

Construction has officially started on a new homes development in Milton Keynes.

Ian Sadler, managing director at Barratt Homes North Thames was joined by the Mayor of Milton Keynes, Cllr David Hopkins and the Mayoress, Mrs Susan Hopkins to cut the first sod and officially mark construction starting.

The leading homebuilder is building 65 new homes at Centurion Place, on Countess Way in Broughton.

The development also underpins 130 local jobs in the area and will bring significant investment to the area.

Ian said: “We are very excited to be starting work on Centurion Place, and delighted to have the Mayor and Mayoress of Milton Keynes on site to cut the sod. Alongside building new homes, we will also be investing in the local area so the residents of Milton Keynes feel the benefits.”

Cllr David Hopkins added: “I am delighted to have been asked to cut the first sod on the new Barratt Homes development in Broughton. Milton Keynes remains the fastest growing part of the UK and Broughton is one of the new premier developments contributing to the cities ongoing success by attracting and retaining families to invest their futures in our fabulous shared community.”

A selection of two to four bedroom homes, ideal for professional couples and growing families will be built at Centurion Place. The new homes are set to go on sale later this month with the first residents expected to move onto the development next year.

Centurion Place is located in the popular Broughton area, just four miles from the centre of Milton Keynes. The development also benefits from beautiful surroundings with the Broughton Linear Park close to the development and rolling countryside nearby.