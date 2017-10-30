Milton Keynes MP opens Carlton Packaging distribution centre

Mark Lancaster local MP for Milton Keynes North officially opened the new Carlton Packaging distribution centre in Tongwell last week.

Established in 1994, during the past four years the business has seen a 25% growth year on year due to an increase in the number of their ecommerce retailers

The 65,000sq distribution centre is a prime opportunity for the local community in Milton Keynes due to the employment opportunities the offices and distribution centre provide.

Director Alan Magee said: “Our commitment is to deliver smarter packaging solutions to Europe’s leading online retailers. This is why Carlton is the first choice for smarter solutions in the growing ecommerce market.”

After cutting the official ribbon Mark said: “I continue to be encouraged that we are in a strong economic position. This family run business is a prime example of the many companies here in MK where there is room for development, growth and progression.”