New Milton Keynes Asda store prepares to open its doors

Asda Newton Leys is set to open its doors on Monday (October 23), and the store team are busy getting everything in place for the grand opening.

The Mayor of Milton Keynes, councillor David Hopkins will be officiating the opening, alongside store manager Stuart Tarry, the new store team and a local hero chosen by the Newton Leys community.

Stuart Terry said: ‘We can’t wait to open the store next week and we’re really looking forward to meeting and being part of the local community.’

“Everyone’s been working really hard to get the store ready and we hope that customers will be impressed with the wide range of products the store has to offer.”

Fresh food and produce forms major part of Asda Newton Leys, with a bakery department, an express pizza counter and an in-store rotisserie. Shoppers looking for quick bite to eat will be able to make use of the food-to-go range.

There will be two manned and six self-service checkouts, along with a click and collect service for hassle free shopping. Shoppers can simply order online, select a pick up date and time, then go to the collection point in the car park to have their shopping put straight into their car.

Asda Newton Leys boasts a large and easily accessible car park at the front of the store and will open 7am-11am Monday to Saturday and 10am – 4pm on Sunday.