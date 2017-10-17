New sponsor for the Biztech BrightSparc Awards in Milton Keynes

Biztech technology forum is pleased to announce that University Campus Milton Keynes (UCMK) has joined the growing list of sponsors for this year’s BrightSparc Awards.

UCMK is sponsoring the category for Best Technology Collaboration, which recognises the importance of working with others to the greater benefit of all involved.

They join sponsors and supporters Espark, MK Smart, the Open University, and Milton Keynes Business Leaders in backing the awards.

Fredi Nonyelu, Biztech’s chairman, said: “Innovation in technology will provide the basis of growth in the Milton Keynes and SEMLEP area in the future.

“The Biztech BrightSparc Awards seek to give deserved recognition to those ideas that show the most potential to be game-changers in technology.”

There are just two weeks left to enter this year’s Biztech BrightSparc Awards, which reward students, academics and businesses that use technology in an innovative or creative way.

This year there are five categories to enter this year:

· Best Student Technology Project

· The Espark Award for best Start up Technology Business

· Best New B2B Technology Innovation

· Best New B2C Technology Innovation

· Best Technology Collaboration

The Biztech BrightSparc awards will be held over lunch at the Espark Hub in Central Milton Keynes on 24th November. Whether you’re a business, academic or student; innovator, designer or techie, enter now. The closing date for entries is October 27, 2017.

You’ve had a brilliant idea. Now it’s time to shine.

Enter at http://www.biztech.org.uk/brightsparcawards/