Property market focus at summit in Milton Keynes

Crucial information on the state of the property market in Milton Keynes and beyond will be shared at the city’s premier Landlord and Investor Summit.

Property landlords and investors will be gathering at Stadium:MK this Friday (February 10), to find the latest information if they are aspiring to either own property or to grow and develop their portfolio.

Neil Briggs, managing director of inspired Sales and Letting, based in Central Milton Keynes, is headline sponsor of the summit.

He said: “Property specialists often talk about location, location, location as being important but it is much more nuanced than that.

“Being close to a fantastic primary school can boost property prices dramatically whereas being close to a large secondary school won’t have that same impact.

“For example, being in the catchment area of St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Primary School in Bletchley puts a massive 12.4 per cent premium on prices in the area.

“The 250m zone around St Thomas Aquinas had an average sold property price of £300,000 in August 2016, whereas 5km away the average sold property price was £262,900. That is a huge premium of 12.4 per cent.”

The summit is a must for anyone with a property portfolio or anyone who is thinking of investing in property in Milton Keynes or beyond the city.

There will also be a business expo featuring property related businesses, including IKEA, and seminars on subjects ranging from ‘How we built a multi-million pound property business within 24 months’ from Whitebox PS; ‘Maximise Your pension fund’ by Carey Pensions and ‘How to Save thousands on building and interior supplies’ from LNPG.

“Anyone who wants to know more about property in Milton Keynes should seriously consider attending this event. Knowledge is power, after all!” added Victoria Beale, co-founder of the Landlord Summit.