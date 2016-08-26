Royal Mail hits new mail target highs in Milton Keynes

Royal Mail’s latest quality of service report reveals that it has beaten its mail target in the MK postcode area, delivering 94.9 per cent of mail on time.

Nationally, the report reveals it had met/beaten its regulatory mail target, delivering 93.3 per cent the next working day.

It also exceeded the second class mail target of 98.5 per cent, delivering 99.0 per cent of this mail within three working days for the first three months of the financial year 2016-2017.

Tony Fox, operations director at Royal Mail, said: “Our postmen and women work extremely hard to deliver to some of the most demanding Quality of Service standards in the whole of Europe. We remain the only UK delivery company to publish our Quality of Service and we are proud to do so.

“We are more focused than ever on continuously improving and maintaining high standards of service for our customers.”

Royal Mail is the only UK mail delivery company required to publish quality of service performance against delivery targets every quarter and has the highest quality of service specification of any major European country.

The latest independent report on performance for the first quarter of the year can be found at: www.royalmailgroup.com/customers/quality-service/quality-service-reports