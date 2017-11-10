Van Centre teams up with MK Dons

Brian Currie Volkswagen Van Centre in Milton Keynes has teamed up with Milton Keynes Dons by providing two Volkswagen Crafters.

One of the vans will go to Dons’ charity Sport and Education Trust with the other allocated for the club’s kit team to be used at away games.

The vans have been branded with the League One side’s logo and will feature Brian Currie Van Centre’s contact details on the side.

Scott Fogharty, head of business from Brian Currie Volkswagen Van Centre, said: "We’re delighted to be teaming up with MK Dons and it was our pleasure to help out the club by providing two Volkswagen Crafters.

"Like MK Dons, Brian Currie Van Centre is an established name in the city and it’s important all businesses and organisations in the area unite to help raise each other’s profile.”

Andrew Cullen, Executive Director at MK Dons added: “We are extremely grateful to Brian Currie Volkswagen Van Centre for supporting both the football club and the MK Dons Sport and Education Trust with the provision of two Volkswagen Crafters.

“The provision of the two vans will make a massive difference in our immediate plans to develop and expand our community activity to more and more people within Milton Keynes, in this the 10th anniversary of the MK Dons Sport and Education Trust. The van provided for the first team will see the Brian Currie and MK Dons partnership profiled across the country on our travels to away fixtures.

“This is a hugely important and generous gesture from Brian Currie, a business which has such a long heritage and a proud association with Milton Keynes. We are delighted that they will be supporting their local professional football club throughout the next season and beyond.”

For more information on Brian Currie Volkswagen Van Centre and the services they offer people can call 01908 990980 or visit www.briancurrie.co.uk