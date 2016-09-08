Buszy building opposite CMK rail station to become homeless shelter, says council leader

The redundant Buszy building opposite CMK station is set to be used as a night shelter for the homeless this winter.

The idea came from council leader Pete Marland, who held discussions with owners MKDP this week.

On Monday the MKDP board, of which Pete is a member, will vote on the matter.

A former bus station, the Buszy closed as a youth venue in January and is currently up for grabs on the private commercial rent market.

Pete said: “Renting it out could take many months, so I suggested that it be used by the Winter Night Shelter project as a shelter for the homeless this winter.

“It is a good, sensible solution as short term measure. I think we should then work with the winter night shelter organisers to find other long term or permanent premises.”