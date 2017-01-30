Cab driver fined for illegal pick-ups in Milton Keynes

A private hire cab driver was convicted at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court last Friday (January 27) for picking up passengers illegally.

Danish Haider, of Horners Croft, Wolverton attended court and pleaded guilty to plying for hire and driving without valid motor insurance.

He was fined £30 for picking up passengers illegally and £170 for the invalid motor insurance.

He was also given six DVLA penalty points and has to pay costs of £300, with a victim surcharge of £30.

Private hire vehicles can only pick up passengers by prior appointment only – and if a driver stops to pick up passengers on the street without pre-booking it also invalidates their car insurance.