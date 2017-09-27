Call for Milton Keynes citizens to join The People’s Procession in the Feast of Fire

On Saturday, October 21, central Milton Keynes will host Feast of Fire - a free, magical and fiery celebration for MK50 - and the organisers are looking for 250 people to take part in The People’s Procession.

Ursula White, The People’s Procession project manager, says: “We want people of all ages and backgrounds who will show Milton Keynes as the diverse vibrant city it has become over the past 50 years. Participants can be young or old, living or working in the city, a community organiser, a group representative or someone who simply makes a difference.

“You can put yourself forward or nominate someone else. Everyone involved is going to play a special part in a wonderful night, the last of the official MK50 celebrations.”

Feast of Fire will start at 6.30pm with Spellbound, a beautiful large-scale show featuring captivating puppetry, dance and special effects, in The Point car park.

The People’s Procession - each of the 250 people holding a flaming torch - will then lead the crowds from the MK Rose in Campbell Park through a traffic-free Midsummer Boulevard East, lit up with fire sculptures, to the grand finale in The Point car park with live music, fire drawings, special effects and fireworks.

To take part, read more and sign up online via www.ifmiltonkeynes.org by Friday, October 6.