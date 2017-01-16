Call in for career advice at Milton Keynes Job Show

Those looking for employment opportunities will have the chance to get information and advice at a job show in Milton Keynes.

The Job Show is taking place in Middleton Hall at the Centre:MK on Friday, January 27 and Saturday, January 28.

The MK Job Show showcases some of the best employment and training opportunities from the region’s most respected employers.

Councillor Stephen Clarke, said: “This event will be a great opportunity for those looking for new career opportunities that are available to people locally within a variety of sectors.

“Our Economic Growth team have worked very hard to place over 350 job club members back into employment since 2010, helping keep unemployment levels in South Northants very low.

“We are attending the event to promote our local business vacancies to a wider audience and to showcase the variety of businesses we have in the district. I’d encourage anyone who is looking for information on jobs, apprenticeships and training to come along and find out more.”

For those unable to attend the MK Job Show, they can go to an SNC Job Club where free and confidential advice is provided at sessions.

SNC Job Clubs are held weekly, alternating between Towcester and Brackley Libraries.

For more details on the MK Job Show, visit www.mkjobshow.co.uk