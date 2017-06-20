Calling art lovers in Milton Keynes - your chance to bag a bargain

Willen Hospice is set to host an Online Art Sale to help boost funds to support the care provided by Willen Hospice. The sale goes live on their eBay shop from Sunday, June 25and sees a range of styles and sizes of framed pictures, canvasses and prints.

To continue to provide specialist care and support to its patients and their loves ones, Willen Hospice needs to raise £3.6 million every year which works out at around £7 every minute of every day. Shopping at a Willen Hospice shop either online or in the community helps fund the specialist end of life care.

Lynn Reeves, Willen Hospice’s retail manager, said, “Our Art Sale is something new and different and we hope will be a great way to introduce a new audience to our online shop. Shopping with us is a great way to support our care and there are plenty of great bargains to be had.”

To take part in Willen Hospice’s Online Art Sale visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk/online-art-sale