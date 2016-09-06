Campaign for Real Ale seeks the opinions of drinkers in Milton Keynes

Drinkers and pub-goers in Milton Keynes can have their say on the future of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) this Thursday evening.

CAMRA, one of the largest single-issue consumer groups in Europe, is gathering views from as many as possible of its 181,000 members as part of its Revitalisation Project - a strategic review of the organisation’s purpose and structure.

The consultation meeting is being held at the Slug & Lettuce from 7pm to 9pm.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming a good attendance of CAMRA members from the local area and beyond,” said chairman of the Milton Keynes and North Bucks CAMRA branch, David Martin.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to contribute towards important decisions about the future direction of the campaign.”

The rise of “craft beer” and a resurgence of interest in beer in recent years, plus renewed threats to pubs, have challenged CAMRA to review its campaigning strategy for the future.

“The Revitalisation Project could mark a fundamental turning point for the Campaign for Real Ale,” said Revitalisation Steering Committee representative Andrew Fagg.

“It’s a chance for our members to tell us who we should represent in the future and for what we should be campaigning for.

“Every effort is being made to consult with as many as possible of our members to ask them who and what we should represent in the future.”

He added: “If you care about beer and pubs but haven’t got round to joining yet, we still want to hear from you! Come along to one of our events. If you’re not already a member you can still come along to a meeting if you join CAMRA on the door.”