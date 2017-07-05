Camphill Milton Keynes want to give new life to your unwanted trees and shrubs

Camphill MK Communities are running a brand new Garden Workshop initiative to save unwanted trees & shrubs in MK and the surrounding areas.

They are taking on any unwanted potted trees or shrubs to plant in their brand new, yet to be fully realised, ‘environmental corner’ in the paddock at Willen.

The plan is to create the environmental corner in over ¼ of a hectare of land that will become a friendly environment for not just the community but also for local wildlife.

CMKC is asking people to drop off any potted unwanted trees or shrubs outside their cafe or shop between 10am - 4:30pm with their names, email and location so that they can say thank you.