Can you help? Police appeal to locate man missing from Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing to help locate a man from the Broughton area of Milton Keynes.

Phillip Tomlinson, aged 51, was last seen at around 5pm on Thursday, June 29 in Caithness Court, Milton Keynes. It is believed he may have travelled to the Weymouth area.

Phillip has access to a black Mini, with a registration plate ending in OZE, and is believed to have a tent with him.

He is white, of proportionate build, around 5ft 8ins, with short dark brown hair. He may have visible scars on his arm and legs. He is believed to be wearing black jeans, a blue top, sunglasses and dark footwear.

Investigating officers are growing concerned for Phillip’s welfare and would ask anyone who has seen him or a man matching his description to please call Thames Valley Police on 101.