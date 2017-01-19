Can you help save Milton Keynes artefacts from being damaged by vandals?

Historic artefacts at Wolverton Works are rotting away or being smashed by vandals.

Resident Phillip Webb has spent months collecting photos from inside the derelict sawmill and smithy shop.

“Over the past few years the local yobbos have got into these buildings and started trashing the artefacts and stealing them,” he said.

Mr Webb is urging the site’s owners Knorr-Bremse and developers St Modwen to allow the historical items to be removed and preserved, but he claimed neither company has replied to his emails.

“I’m appealing to Wolverton people to help with this task by forming a group to get the artefacts out and take them to the museum for future conservation.

“Now St Modwen have won the application to demolish the works we will lose our heritage.”