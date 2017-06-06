Can you help Toby from Milton Keynes fund his ‘special’ car seat?

Gazing at Toby O’Grady’s gorgeous smile it’s hard to believe that anything could be wrong with the Olney three-year-old.

However, he has a severe life-limiting form of Epilepsy which causes him to have up to 100 seizures a day.

This has also resulted in him being unable to eat, talk or walk and just getting him into his car seat can prove difficult.

Due to Toby’s condition – Dravet Syndrome – he needs a specialist car seat to keep him safe and comfortable on journeys and make it easier to transfer him in and out of the family vehicle.

However, as this costs £2,055, his parents Tim and Kim O’Grady have turned to Newlife Charity for Disabled Children for help.

Newlife is the UK’s leading charity provider of specialist equipment for children with disabilities and terminal illness.

The charity is now calling on local heroes to help fund the equipment.

Dad Tim, said: “Because of his condition he also has loose and floppy muscles and his brain can’t tell his legs to work properly, so he crawls.

“It’s all a bit of a challenge. Being able to have this car seat for Toby would give Kim and I a lot of peace of mind.

“Toby finds it really difficult to travel and it would have a significant impact on the whole family’s well-being.”

If you would like to support Toby go to www.newlifecharity.co.uk/buckinghamshire