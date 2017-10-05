Canalside walk in sun brings in £13k for research charity

Nearly 90 walkers stepped out in the sunshine to raise thousands of pounds for Milton Keynes-based charity Brain Tumour Research.

Babies, toddlers, parents, patients, friends and relatives trekked along the Grand Union Canal with a common purpose - all have been affected by brain tumours and helped to raise more than £13,000 to fund vital research into the disease.

Robin Meltzer and Carol Robertson from Brain Tumour Research.

Joining them along the picturesque 11-mile route on Saturday, September 30, was Robin Meltzer, director of fundraising at Shenley-Wood based Brain Tumour Research, who said: “This is always a popular event for us, and it was lovely to see so many old and new faces. There was a strong sense of fellowship and sharing of experiences on the day, which is a very positive thing.”

The Grand Union Canal Walk started at the Three Locks pub in Stoke Hammond and after bacon butties, the group walked the 5½ miles to the Grove Lock pub, for a picnic or pub lunch. Back at the Three Locks pub, walkers were able to enjoy a charity menu and a specially created ale, ‘Hops for Hope’, from The Leighton Buzzard Brewing Company. A percentage of the menu and ale sales during September will go to the charity.

Robin added: “We really appreciate all those who took part in the walk, and it is an amazing amount of money to go towards research into the cause of brain tumours and improving treatments and, ultimately, finding a cure.” Donate at https://www.braintumourresearch.org/donation