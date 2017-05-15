Canine charity challenge beats school target

There was a buzz – and a bark – of excitement around Thornton College’s 25-acre grounds during the school’s very first Paws for a Cure Canicross event.

A total of 159 runners and 49 dogs were welcomed to the special fundraiser, which asked runners to tackle distances of 10k or 5k.

Thornton Medical Detection Dogs fundraiser

A team of Year 12s organised the event to help Medical Detection Dogs, a Great Horwood-based charity which trains dogs to detect the smell of cancer and other life-threatening diseases but receives no government funding.

The sixth formers were set the challenge of raising £2,000 and in return, a puppy would be named Thornton!

They secured generous sponsorship from Steven Eagell Toyota, Milton Keynes Veterinary Group and Audi and were thrilled to not only meet their target but exceed it, raising £3,600.