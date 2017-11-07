Capture beauty and character in anniversary photo contest

People of all ages are being invited to take part in a photography competition to celebrate MK50.

BMI The Saxon Clinic has launched the contest, Capturing Milton Keynes, to help record the beauty and character of the area during the anniversary year - and some entries are published here.

Daytona Milton Keynes by Rebecca Spencer

The private hospital is asking photographers of all abilities to submit their entries and stand a chance of winning a share of more than £600 in cash prizes as well as £100 worth of vouchers kindly donated by local framing business Kingston Gallery.

Moira Stokoe, executive director of BMI The Saxon Clinic, in Chadwick Drive, said: “Our hospital has been open here in Milton Keynes since 1986 and many of our staff, patients and consultants live within just 10 miles. We are very much a part of the community and welcome the opportunity to get involved in this competition and to show everyone the individual character of our town.”

The competition is open in the following categories, with entrants asked to submit their photographs by email at saxonphotos@bmihealthcare.co.uk by Thursday, November 30, 2017. Category one is for adults aged 17 and over. Category two is for children aged 16 and under.

Judges will be Moira Stokoe, with Ben Raza, content editor of the Milton Keynes Citizen, and professional photographers Jane Russell and Richard Yazdi. The winning entries will go on display within the hospital. For details visit https://www.bmihealthcare.co.uk