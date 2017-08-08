Car crashes into the side of taxi office in Milton Keynes

Have your say

A car caused chaos when it ploughed into the side of a taxi office building this afternoon.

A female worker at Skyline taxis was taken to hospital after the dramatic crash, which happened just after 2pm in Bradville’s Blundells Road.

It is understood the car crashed into the wall of the building, damaging a window and part of the structure.

Firefighters made the scene safe and the building was able to be used afterwards.

One appliance and crew from Great Holm, one from Newport Pagnell attended.

The woman inside the building was not believed to be seriously injured. The car driver, a man, was uninjured.

“It just happened out of the blue. It was quite a shock,” said an eye witness.