Car fire forces closure of Sainsbury’s car park in Central Milton Keynes

Shoppers got a little more than they bargained for on Friday night, when two cars caught fire on the ground floor of the Sainsbury’s multi-storey car park.

Appliances and crews from Great Holm, Broughton and Newport Pagnell were called in to deal with the incident at The Hub in Central Milton Keynes.

Firefighters attending the scene on Friday Image: @Bucksfire

They spent more than two hours at the scene of the blaze, which happened just after 6pm. The car park reopened later the same night.