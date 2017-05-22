Car fires in Milton Keynes cause traffic delays

Emergency services attended two car fires in MK on Saturday.

Firefighters were called at 1.11am and later at 12.34pm following reports of the fires.

Crews from Newport Pagnell, Broughton, Great Holm and a police officer attended the early morning car blaze on the M1 northbound between junction 14 (Milton Keynes) and Newport Pagnell Service Area.

A hose reel was used to extinguish the blaze and one set of breathing apparatus.

The second car on fire (pictured) was found near The Place Retail Park, Portway, Central Milton Keynes.

One appliance and crew from Great Holm attended. Firefighters used one hose reel, two sets of breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera.