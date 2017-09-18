Career empowerment event brings industry experts to Milton Keynes this week

Top leaders across seven industry sectors will speak at the Career Empowerment event in Milton Keynes this week.

Those who are unemployed, underemployed or looking to get to the next level should attend for inspiring talks, advice and useful tips from leading experts from various industries including education, IT, finance, sales, retail, nursing and more.

The event is open to people of all ages including those who are established in their careers, unemployed and looking for work, those who have been recently made redundant or those looking to change careers.

The keynote speaker lineup includes Bukola Adisa, who is the global head of europe regulatory compliance monitoring and testing at HSBC where she leads a team of 110 professionals.

She was recently shortlisted as one of FT’s 100 most influential minority ethnic leaders. She will talk about mapping out a career path.

Edward Amankrah who is vice president/software engineering at a tier 1 investment bank will be sharing strategies for getting ahead at the event while brand specialist Kubi Springer who has worked with the likes of Nike, L’Oreal, MTV, Mercedes Benz and Rolls Royce, will be sharing tips to build and grow brands for commercial success.

Speaking about the event, Bukky Babajide, founder of the Business and Career Network, said, “If you know something is not working or just doesn’t feel right in your career, then you need to be at this event.

“You will have the opportunity to hear from successful people who will be sharing how they climbed up the career ladder to get to where they are now and giving you tips that will elevate you to the next level.”

The event, organised by the Business and Career Network, takes place at the Hilton on September 23 from 2pm to 8pm.

Tickets for the conference are available from www.bizcareernetwork.com