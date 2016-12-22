Caring Caitlin’s got Christmas spirit

A kind-hearted student’s donation to Young Carers MK proves that the spirit of the festive season is alive and well in the new city this year.

Denbigh School student Caitlin Reeve has generously donated £100 to the organisation, which offers support for young people aged 8 to 19 years old who care for a family member in their household who has a physical or mental illness, a disability, or a drug or alcohol related problem.

Caitlin was awarded the money as a prize for coming second in local computer services company Lynx Networks’ Fantasy F1 competition. She decided that, rather than keep the money herself, it would mean more to her to donate it to one of her school’s chosen charities.

Accompanied by the managing director of Lynx Networks, Alan Bullen, Caitlin proudly presented a £100 cheque to Helen Galvin from Young Carers MK just before the end of term.

Denbigh School headteacher Andy Squires said: “This was a very thoughtful act by Caitlin, who should be applauded for her generosity. Young Carers MK relies on donations to provide fun activities, respite and support to young carers locally. I am proud of Caitlin for putting of the needs of others before her own.”