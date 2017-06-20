Caring Denbigh sixth former an inspiration for work with charity

A Denbigh School sixth former is celebrating being recognised as Milton Keynes’ most ‘Inspirational Young Person 2017’.

Year 12 student Chloe Roberts was awarded the accolade for her work with childhood cancer charity Henry Allen Trust at a glittering ceremony held at Jury’s Inn on Saturday, June 10.

Chloe has volunteered with the charity for the last three years, working to help 32 families in the new city create lasting memories of good times and raise awareness of cancer in youngsters.

Her tireless fundraising has included a sky-dive, even though she has cerebral palsy in her legs, and she has dedicated time over Easter and on Christmas Day to visiting children in hospital.

Headteacher Andy Squires said: “Chloe has given up much of her social time to work with the Henry Allen Trust and she deserves to be honoured in this way for all the help and encouragement she has given those with childhood cancer.

“Her selflessness has meant that many families have benefited from her unflagging tenacity and support, all whilst revising for her GCSEs a year ago and now for her AS level exams.”