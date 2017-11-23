Caring librarian comes to rescue to Newport Pagnell pensioner reported as missing person

A kind-hearted librarian has been praised by police and council bosses after helping a missing elderly person with dementia.

The assistant at CMK library spotted a “very confused” lady in the reference section today.

Clearly distressed and clearly suffering from dementia, the lady wanted to get to Age UK.

The assistant went out of her way to phone Age UK and then called a taxi to take the lady there - even paying for it out of her own pocket.

Meanwhile, unbeknown to her, city police had issued a missing persons alert for the same lady, who had been missing from her home in Newport Pagnell since 6.30am this morning.

Age UK informed police and the lady is now safely home.

“The outcome could have been very different had this lady not come into MK Library,” said a council source.