Caring students are among the best in supporting community

More students from one of our schools volunteered with the National Citizens Service this summer than from any other school nationally. Students from St Paul’s Catholic School volunteered with various organisations, including Age UK Milton Keynes and HULA Animal Rescue in Aspley Guise, as part of the National Citizens Service Summer Programme.

Their efforts have resulted in the school being presented with a bronze award in recognition of the encouragement students receive to give back to their community.

Youngsters who got involved with supporting Age UK Milton Keynes participated in a fun run around Lodge Lake and sang at one of the charity’s lunch clubs at its Peartree Bridge headquarters.

They also had the opportunity to catch up with one of their former teachers, Harriet Opalinski, who now works as Strategic Development Manager for Age UK Milton Keynes.

Harriet said: “I seem to bump into St Paul’s pupils all the time and it was great to see them helping our charity through National Citizens Service.”

National Citizens Service helps children aged 15 – 17 to take part in challenges and develop skills for work and life. For those who plan to go to university, UCAS recommends that students include reference to their National Citizens Service endeavours in their personal statement.