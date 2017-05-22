Cars damaged in suspected arson in Milton Keynes

Arson is the suspected cause of a fire in a garage area which damaged four cars in the early hours of this morning (Monday).
The incident in Franklins Croft, Wolverton was attended by crews from Great Holm.
