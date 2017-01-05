Cash point machines in Milton Keynes targeted by vandals

Residents have reported a number of vandalised cash machines over the last few weeks.

The cash points have been smashed with what appears to be a baseball bat or a heavy piece of metal.

The ATMs at Morrisons in Westcroft, Tesco in Shenley Brook End, Tesco in Furzton and the Tesco in Oxley Park have all been damaged.

The word ‘slave’ has also been spray painted on two of the damaged machines.

Tracey Robinson who sent in a photograph of one of the damaged cash points, said: “The machine at Furzton Tesco has been covered up by the staff in shop but you can see through the sides that it’s been smashed to pieces.”

If you see evidence of any other vandalised cash points, send details to editorial@mkcitizen.co.uk