Cat scratch fever at Milton Keynes pet stores for fundraising campaign

A group of rescue pets have been captured in a state of bliss as they enjoy a well-deserved scratch to mark the launch of a nationwide fundraising campaign, encouraging animal lovers to purchase a charity scratch card to help pets in need this summer.

The charity Support Adoption For Pets, the biggest funder of pet rescues in the UK, captured the content faces of dogs and cats as they got a helping hand from rescue volunteers to hit the sweet spot with a good scratch.

Pets at Home stores across Milton Keynes will be taking part in the Support Adoption For Pets fundraising drive, launching this Wednesday and running until June 13.

Customers will be invited to support the campaign by purchasing a ‘Scratch and Match’ card, with the chance to win one of 200,000 prizes and in turn donating £1 to the charity.

Each donation will help Support Adoption For Pets to reach its goal of raising £450,000 for local pet welfare charities and Pets at Home colleagues are excited to support the appeal with charity activities in every store. More than 350 pet rescue centres will be appearing in their local stores to support the nationwide charity event.

Amy Wilson, fundraising manager at Support Adoption For Pets, said: “We hope these pictures make people smile. It’s great to see the rescue pets so content getting a good scratch, and hopefully these images will help encourage customers to buy our £1 charity scratch cards in Milton Keynes Pets at Home stores to help raise vital funds for pets in need.

“Fundraising drives like this are vital to keeping local rescue centres open across the UK, so we’re really hoping we can encourage people to get involved and help us towards our ambitious goal.”

This year, Crown Pet Foods are kindly sponsoring the appeal. The extensive prize fund includes TVs, iPads as well as Pets at Home vouchers and Crown pet products to name just a few.