CBeebies star Mr Bloom is coming to Milton Keynes this weekend

CBBC star Mr Bloom will open the new Childcare Hub in Milton Keynes this Saturday.

Two-year old Freddie, pictured, will be amongst the first to move into the new childcare setting when it officially opens, alongside all the other children transferring from Knowlhill Kids Play Day Nursery.

Inspired by nature, The Childcare Hub is in its final stages of preparation and will offer childcare from six weeks to 12 years.

Purpose built, The Hub incorporates multi-level access to outdoor learning environments and an amazing astro turfed roof garden.

Sharon Elliott, childcare director said: “As well as Freddie (aka mini Mr Bloom), all our existing Knowlhill Day Nursery children are very excited about moving to the Childcare Hub. Feedback from new parents on preview tours has been amazing! We can’t wait to see it open.”

The Childcare Hub is part of Kids Play Childcare which operates three other Nurseries in Milton Keynes, five After School Clubs & Breakfast Clubs, and five Camp MK Activity Camps venues or Mad For Camps.

Parents wanting more details about the Childcare Hub should visit www.ChildcareHubMK.co.uk