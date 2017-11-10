CCTV image released following burglary in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police has released a CCTV image of a man who may have vital information in connection with a burglary in Milton Keynes.

The incident took place overnight on 25 and 26 October at a property in Northwich, Woughton Park, Milton Keynes.

A man entered the property through an insecure rear door and stole two purses.

Investigating officer, DC Mark Burgess said: “I am keen to speak to the man in the CCTV image as he may have vital information to help with our investigation.

“If anyone recognises this man, or has any information relating to this offence, please contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101 quoting reference 43170322784.

Other stories from the Milton Keynes Citizen:

Denbigh students spread happiness for Christmas



