CCTV image released following GBH in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police has released a CCTV image of a man who may have information about a GBH incident which occurred in Milton Keynes.

The incident took place on April 14at the entrance to the Food Centre off Avebury Boulevard near to Sainsbury’s.

The victim, a 36-year-old man was punched by an offender and fell to the floor, hitting his head.

This caused a serious head injury for which the victim required hospital treatment. He has since made a full recovery and has been discharged from hospital.

Investigating officer detective sergeant Adam Billingham said: “I am keen to speak to the man in this CCTV image, as he could have information which is vital to our investigation into this incident.

“If anyone recognises this man, of has any information relating to this offence, I would ask them to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”