CCTV images released after burglary in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police has released two CCTV images of a man officers would like to speak to in an appeal for information following a burglary in Milton Keynes.

At some point between 12pm noon and 5pm on Monday 24 April, cash was stolen during a burglary of a house in Lynmouth Crescent, Furzton.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he can assist them with the police investigation.

If you know the identity of this man, or if you have any other information in the area of Lynmouth Crescent on the date of the offence, please contact police on the non-emergency number 101.