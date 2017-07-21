CCTV images released following aggravated burglary in Central Milton Keynes

Police have issued CCTV images of two men who may have vital information in connection with an aggravated burglary in Milton Keynes.

The incident took place on Sunday, March 5, between 9.10pm and 9.40pm, on Lower Twelfth Street in cmk.

A group of men forced their way into a property and stole cash and mobile phones. It is believed they were holding bladed objects that looked like knives.

A 32-year-old woman was treated at Milton Keynes hospital after sustaining stab wounds during the incident. She has since been discharged.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Adam Billingham from Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am keen to speak to the men in these CCTV images, as they may have information which is vital to our investigation.”

“If anyone recognises these men, or has any information relating to this offence, I would ask them to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101 quoting reference ‘43170065281’.”

> A 24-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested in connection with this incident and released under investigation.

> A 27-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested in connection with this incident and has been bailed until August 24.