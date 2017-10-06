CCTV images released following burglary in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police have released CCTV images of a man who may have vital information in connection with a burglary in Milton Keynes.

The incident took place on Wednesday, September 20, around 1am, on Livesey Hill in Shenley Lodge.

A group of three men walked past a property on Livesey Hill several times before one of the men attempted to gain entry through an insecure window.

The offender then went to the property next door where he entered a vehicle. No items have been reported as stolen.

Investigating officer, detective constable Mark Burgess said: “I am keen to speak to the man in these CCTV images, as he may have information which is vital to our investigation.

“If anyone recognises this man, or has any information relating to this offence, I would ask them to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101 quoting reference 43170279611.”