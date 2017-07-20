CCTV released in missing Milton Keynes man investigation

Thames Valley Police is releasing CCTV images in connection with a missing man investigation in Milton Keynes.

41-year-old Steven Mcgloughlin was last seen in Wavendon Gate in Milton Keynes at about 6am on Tuesday July 11.

Steven is of large build and bald. When he was last seen he was wearing a grey hooded top, a black gilet, grey, black and white camouflage trousers, and a light coloured baseball cap.

Investigating officer, Inspector Timothy Robinson said: "Steven may have travelled to London so we would ask anyone travelling on public transport to please look out for him and if you see him contact the police immediately.

"We believe that Steven may have travelled to Kilburn, Harrow and Kingston upon Thames and Richmond so we would ask members of the public to be particularly vigilant in those areas.

"The CCTV that captures Steven which we are releasing today was taken inside a shop at Harrow Bus Station.

"There was also a possible recent sighting of Steven in Central Milton Keynes.

"Steven, if you are reading this appeal please contact police so we know you are safe and well."

Anyone with any information about Steven's whereabouts is urged to call police on 101 and quote reference 577 (11/7).