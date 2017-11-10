Celebrate Christmas with Bletchley Park

Experience Christmas as the Codebreakers did by visiting Bletchley Park this festive season as the Buckinghamshire museum gets into the spirit with a range of Forties-themed activities. The fun kicks off with a launch event on December 2 and 3, featuring live music and dancing from Jeep, Jump, Jive, along with historical displays and re-enactors.

The mansion library will be turned into a magical grotto so that children can step back in time amidst the wartime decorations.

Parents can take a photo of them receiving a special gift from Father Christmas and they will also be able to enjoy fun activities every weekend until December 23.

There is plenty for adults to enjoy this winter as well, with two very special Codebreaking Dinner Parties featuring an Enigma demonstration and wartime classics from singer Betty Bluebird.

On December 13 amd 14, guests can work against the clock to break a festive puzzle as clues arrive during a three-course Christmas meal.

Across the site you can see vintage Christmas decorations as you take in all the highlights of the Home of the Codebreakers, from stepping in Alan Turing’s office in Hut 8 to walking round the beautiful lake. A series of Christmas Cheer music events included in the admission price will also take place, with concerts on the following days:

December 9, 11:00 – 14:00, Bailey Dolls – vintage Christmas hits

December 16, 11:00 – 14:00, Trilogy – favourite wartime festive songs

December 17, 11:00 – 14:00, Miss Jones Jazz Band - jazz classics

December 23, 11:00 – 14:00, Alison Carter – festive hits

To make your day even more special there is a Festive Afternoon Tea available to book and for those extra chilly days there is mulled wine and mince pies available in the Hut 4 Café.

For more information contact 01908 640404.