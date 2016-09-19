Celebrate MK50 with your own decorated concrete cow

50 new and exclusive concrete cows are set to become residents of Milton Keynes - bringing the biggest arts and charity project ever.

To celebrate Milton Keynes turning 50-years-old, businesses can sponsor a cow and receive extensive and powerful branding and promotional opportunities as well as raising thousands of pounds for charity.

Together with Milton Keynes Council, MK50 are searching for 50 thriving companies that contribute to the future growth and success of the city and are inviting them to become part of this charity project.

As a sponsor, ‘Cows on Parade’ will deliver a professionally sculpted life-sized concrete cow ready for the business to decorate.

The cow will then be picked up and ‘paraded’ four times during 2017 at different locations in Milton Keynes.

For more information, visit: www.cowsonparade.co.uk