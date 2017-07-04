Celebrating the true triumph of young people in care in Milton Keynes

A special awards evening recognised the achievements of children in care of the council on Friday evening.

More than 200 guests gathered for the event at the Ridgeway Centre, which was hosted by young people in care Ryan (13), Lewis (14), Casey (15) and Max (11) from MK’s Children in Care Council, Our Voice.

Children of all ages received awards in recognition of their achievements in education, sports, arts, personal development and transitions.

Lead member for children, Councillor Zoe Nolan was one of the award presenters. She said: “True Triumph is a fantastic event which celebrates the wonderful achievements of young people in Milton Keynes.

“As corporate parents it is our responsibility to support children in care to achieve their ambitions, as we would our own children.

“It was a privilege to be in the same room as them, and to hear about their successes and accomplishments. They should feel very proud of their achievements. ”